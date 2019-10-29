A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after an early-morning shooting near Monnish Park.

The victim was in critical condition, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit commander Lt. Jack Kennedy.

Tuscaloosa Police were called to the park at 15th Street and Black Bears Way around 12:30 p.m.

The parking lot on the side of the park near Black Bears Way was taped off. Investigators were looking for evidence at the nearby Shell Station.

Kennedy did not release the victim’s name or say whether there are any suspects.

