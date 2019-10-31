A fish fry fundraiser will be held 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET Friday in Frank Pate Park. Fish plates will be white fish, beans, coleslaw and bread for $8. All proceeds go to help offset medical expenses for Jason Richter because he needs a new kidney. Donations can also be made at Centennial Bank - Jason Richter Kidney Fund account.

Jason is married to Suzanne (Doran). He is the grandson of Eunice Haddock, son of the late Larry Richter and Gail (Haddock) Richter. His in-laws are Judith and Capt Gill, and his step children are Emma and Tristan Doran. His family includes Kenny Haddock, Gail and Tommy Haddock, and Donna and Harlan Haddock, all longtime Port St. Joe residents. Jason has Polycystic Kidney disease and is starting dialysis. He is currently unable to work due to the illness, and is travelling back and forth to Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to be under their care and to be part of their kidney transplant program.

Thank you all for your support.

For information about becoming a living kidney donor https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/living-donor-kidney-transplant/pyc-20384838

For information on PKD https://www.kidney.org/atoz/content/polycystic

To register to become an organ donor https://www.donatelife.net/register/