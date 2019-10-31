The kids have earned, or at least not unearned, their treats. Thursday night's tricks for Halloweeners 18 and older can be found here:

• Howlin' Halloween: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Big Al and the Heavyweights, from New Orleans, playing live on the Rooftop Bar, Hotel Indigo, 111 Greensboro Ave. No cover, costume contest, door prizes, party favors.

• The 12th Annual "Rocky Horror Picture Show": Produced and performed by the Pink Box Burlesque, 7-11 p.m., Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave. Doors open at 7, preshow burlesque at 7:30, costume contest at 8:45, with the cult hit "Rocky Horror Picture Show" performed with shadow cast on stage beginning at 9. Ages 18 and older. Tickets cost $16 in advance, $20 at the door, $30 VIP (includes prop bag and VIP seating). A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to The Invisible Histories Project, designed to be a repository for the preservation of the history of LGBTQ life first in the state of Alabama and then the entire Southeast. The archive will preserve, collect, and protect the living history of the diversity of the Queer community, both urban and rural. Using the Alabama site as a model, IHP is currently expanding into Mississippi and Georgia with aims to reach the entirety of the Southeast within 10 years. www.thepinkboxburlesque.com.

• A Druid City Halloween with Sqquat and Bat Bryant: 7:30-10 p.m., Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza. Costumes encouraged, candy, two live bands and DCBC beers on tap. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

• Temerson Square Spooktacular: 9 p.m., Temerson Square bars including Rhythm and Brews, Filling Station, Copper Top, Roxy's, Top Shelf, 1831, Wheelhouse Sports Pub, with costume contests, live music and more.

• Halloween jam with DJ Kutz: 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Alcove International Tavern, 730 22nd Ave. Funk, soul and classic hip-hop.

The DC Moon and Mary Tylosaur show originally slated for Egan's Thursday night has been canceled, by Egan's ownership.