Local beer drinkers have had it circled on the calendar for months.

The only craft beer festival in the area, the seventh annual Bayou Beer Fest, hits the Southdown Plantation in Houma on Saturday.

The event, put on by the Bayou Beer Society, is not only a haven for enthusiasts of ale and lager, but also a fundraiser for a very important cause, according to society board member Raquel Parfait.

"All the money goes to veterans," Parfait said. "There are several (veterans) groups, and it varies each year according to who needs the funding."

Tickets are $40, which buys 40 2-ounce samples of a wide variety of beers, most of them brewed in Louisiana. Spigots Brew Pub in Houma is the title sponsor of the event, which runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"There will be about 19 breweries in attendance," Parfait said. "And we will also have a homebrew competition for local beer masters to show off their own beer-brewing talent."

The event will begin with an opening ceremony and the national anthem sung by Adam Pearce.

Music will be provided throughout the day by Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous, and Nathan Plumbar and the Steady Steppin' Band.

Food and other drink will also be available. In the event of rain, the festival will be held under the pavilion at the Southdown Plantation.

"There are a lot of people who come from out of town," Parfait said. "A lot of people meet there once a year, hang out, sample beer and listen to the music."

Southdown Plantation is at 1208 Museum Drive in Houma.

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.