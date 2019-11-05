The Shelton State men's basketball team defeated the Huntingdon College JV team 134-36 on Monday night on the road.

MJ Bates scored 20 points to lead the Bucs while Dylan Robertson and Joseph Touliatos each had 18 points.

Anquaevious Pollard hit for 17 points with 12 rebounds, Daviyon Dennis had 14 points and Brandon Rutledge had 12 points with 11 rebounds. Also, Khalil Johnson had 15 points and LJ Davis led with 13 assists.

Shelton State plays in the Southland Classic at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Umphrey Center.