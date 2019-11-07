Gulf County Democrats invite you to celebrate and honor the veterans in our community 6:30 p.m. ET Monday at the Port St. Joe Garden Center located at 216 8th Street.

Colonel Patrick McGuire, U.S. Army (RET), will be a guest speaker to discuss “Our Country, Right or Wrong” and the historical impact and contributions by veterans on this country, both foreign and domestic, to include times without government and/or popular support.

Additionally, veteran Mr. Bonnie Bell, who served as a “Screaming Eagle” in the 101st Airborne Division and then in the 173rd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, will speak about war and politics on small-town life.

All are welcome to this bi-partisan evening of honor and bread-breaking as dinner and dessert will be served. For more information, please email Info@GulfCountyDemocrats.org.