Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary 10069 will host its first ever Family Freedom Festival 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill. This free family-friendly event will feature food, music, games and more! It’s a festival to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy and will include activities and entertainment for all ages. Attend this event and learn about what the VFW Auxiliary does and what we can offer you:

• Learn more about how we partner with Gulf County Schools and show our support for community events such as coat drive for kids.

• Discover educational scholarships we offer and support and learn how to apply.

• Games, arts and crafts stations, story telling and more.

• Bring your tattered flags to be properly retired.

• Learn flag etiquette and what each of the 13 folds of the Flag mean.

• Learn how you can take steps to change mental health in America. Learn the Five Signs of emotional suffering, obtain information about the Veterans Crisis Line and the VFW National Home for Children’s Military & Veteran Family Helpline.

• Sign up to become a member; join the VFW or VFW Auxiliary.

