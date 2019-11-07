The poll results show Sunshine State Hispanics have an unfavorable opinion of Trump — 48 percent disapprove of his job performance, 31 percent approve and 22 percent are undecided.

President Donald Trump has said Hispanics "love" him, but a poll released Wednesday suggests maybe not so much in Florida.

The statewide survey conducted by the Business and Economics Polling Initiative at Florida Atlantic University suggests the president is underwater among a key voting bloc in the Sunshine State.

The poll results show Florida Hispanics have an unfavorable opinion of Trump — 48 percent disapprove of his job performance, 31 percent approve and 22 percent are undecided.

2020 Election: FAU poll says Warren narrows Biden lead, Trump leads Dems in dead heats

Interestingly, the view of Trump broke sharply along ethnic lines.

For example, the poll found Trump decidedly unpopular with Puerto Ricans in Florida with 64 percent disapproving and just 19 percent approving.

By contrast, Trump remains popular with Cuban-American voters, with 47 percent approving and 28 percent disapproving of the president.

FAU poll: Ron DeSantis remains popular, so are many of his policies

Poll respondents from Mexico were split — 43 percent disapproving and 38 percent giving him a thumb’s up.

In head-to-head match-ups between Trump and the leading Democratic rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden fared strongest among Hispanic voters versus Trump with a 65.7 to 34.3 percent lead.

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren nearly matched those numbers, topping Trump 64.9 to 35.1 percent. And Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders beat led the president 62.1 to 37.9 percent.

FAU pollsters said Hispanic voters ranked health care and the economy at the top, tied at 20 percent, followed closely by education at 19 percent as the most important issues when deciding whom they would vote for as president. Immigration was the fourth most important issue at 10 percent, followed by social issues and the environment, each drew 8 percent.

Curiously, pollsters said Hispanic voters surveyed rated impeachment last among their nine top issues. Still, the poll showed 50 percent said they approved of the impeachment inquiry while 29 percent disapprove and 21 percent said they were unsure.

Overall, the poll showed "51 percent of Hispanics find Trump asking a foreign leader to investigate a political opponent unacceptable, 27 percent said it was acceptable, and 16 percent are unsure."

The poll surveyed 600 voters who identify as Hispanics. It was conducted between October 30 and November 2 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percent.

This story originally published to palmbeachpost.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network via the Florida Wire. The Florida Wire, which runs across digital, print and video platforms, curates and distributes Florida-focused stories. For more Florida stories, visit here, and to support local media throughout the state of Florida, consider subscribing to your local paper.