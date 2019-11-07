Gulf Coast State College is hosting “Super Saturday” on Nov.16, from 11 a.m. until. 2 p.m. EST at the College’s Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe.

It’s an all-encompassing event for prospective students who are interested in enrolling for the Spring 2020 semester and for current students who need to register for classes. Gulf Coast is an open-access, open-enrollment institution, which means you only need a high school diploma or GED to enroll. The $20 application fee is currently being waived for all new students.

Academic program advisors and specialists from Admissions, Advising, Enrollment Services and Financial Aid will be available to provide one-on-one assistance and guide attendees through the enrollment and registration process. Staff from Career Development, Veterans Services and Student Accessibility Resources will also be on-hand to answer questions.

For more information, please contact Al McCambry at (850) 625.5037 or amccambr1@gulfcoast.edu.