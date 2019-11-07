ARIES (March 21-April 19): You could rush headlong into a situation or a decision because you are afraid you will be left out. Take your time and things will work out.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You could be spellbound by a new romantic prospect or an imaginative idea, but you should run a reality check. Take a long hike or plan a long weekend to drink in nature's beauty.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): This is a good day to take care of yourself and keep your own counsel. If you have a minor health issue, you might find a solution as nearby as a vitamin bottle.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A spiritual perspective could make your life a little simpler and less stressful. Keep your goals firmly in mind and concentrate on attaining them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Surround yourself with peace and tranquility. Soothing classical music on the radio can calm down a hectic office.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep a notepad close by so you can jot down the ideas. A partner may encourage you to be more imaginative.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Dealing with a lot of cross currents doesn't need to make anyone cross. Focus on living by a set of lasting values.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone could become a permanent fixture in your life. You could connect with someone who is 6 or 60 who feels like a family member.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Time will solve all problems. Take your time making a decision if you have any doubts or concerns.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus your energies on being imaginative and refuse to be limited by invisible boundaries. You might make more money with one well-planned transaction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Raise your standard of living by raising your expectations. Read reports by other consumers before you invest in a new appliance or other household goods.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your dreams and desires are like the tides that can eventually wear away someone's resistance. It might pay to be persistent and heed your own intuitions.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your business and moneymaking ideas may be well worth an investment of time and effort during the upcoming three to four weeks. Re-evaluate your long-term financial goals and negotiate better terms while your fiscal insight is at a peak. You could ride high on a wave of popularity in December and January, so remain open-minded as you welcome new groups of friends and ideas. Luck in the form of helpful advice or a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity could be in the stars for you in early April. Because you will be wiser than usual, this is an excellent time to make key decisions or to put your most important projects into motion. Any relationship worth having will grow in stature, but people who don't have your best interests at heart will fade into the background.