Check out the Cape San Blas Lighthouse in George Core Park Tuesday night for the best view of this month’s full moon.

The climb is 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. ET.

The sun will set at 5:40 p.m. and the full moon will rise at 6:10 p.m. ET.

The cost to climb is $5 per person.

This month’s full moon was called the “Beaver” moon by Native Americans and early colonialists as this was the month when beavers begin to take shelter in the lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for winter.

During the time of the fur trades it was the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.

For more information call the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 229-1151.