Mimi Minnick has been appointed the new Gulf County Coordinator for the Northwest Regional Library System.

Minnick will manage the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Library in Port St. Joe and oversee operations at the Charles Whitehead Public Library in Wewahitchka.

Nancy Brockman is retiring after being the Gulf County Coordinator for over five years. Minnick is looking forward to continuing the strong library presence and programming Brockman has brought to the community.

Minnick received both her Masters of Library Science and Masters of Arts in History degrees from University of Maryland College Park in 1993.

She has 16 years of experience as an Archivist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History; six years of experience in one of the nation’s largest public library systems in Fairfax County, Virginia; and another 10 years of experience as an early childhood educator. Her diverse background will be an asset to the Northwest Regional Library System.

“I believe libraries have tremendous potential as centers of community engagement and life-long learning,” Minnick shared. “I especially look forward to creating high-quality, hands-on learning experiences for the children of Gulf County.”

Minnick has been promoted from part-time and will begin her new position at the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library in early November.

Stop by the library to welcome Mimi into her new role!

The Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library is located at 110 Library Drive in Port St. Joe.