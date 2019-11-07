Following is the activity report for the Beaches Volunteer Fire Department.

Oct. 12, 5:20 a.m.: 9141 Augser Ave. to assist EMS with lifting a patient.

Oct. 15, 8:52 a.m.: Long Ave. for demonstration at a local daycare.

Oct. 15, 10:31 a.m.: 210 Beacon Road for report of a house fire. While showing an engine at the daycare a teacher received a call her house was on fire. The engine crew notified 911 and responded an engine from the Beaches station along with Port St. Joe Volunteer Fire Department. A ceiling light shorted out causing a small fire which was extinguished by a person in the house before fire department arrival.

Oct. 15, 11:06 a.m.: Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill for report of a brush fire. Crews from Beaches and Port St. Joe responded and stopped a rapidly-spreading fire before it reached the woods.

Oct. 17, 7:38 a.m.: Guilford Road for report of a brush fire; cancelled before crews left the station;

Oct. 19, 1:30 p.m.: 632 Gulfaire Drive for report of a natural gas leak. Pilot light possibly extinguished by wind; gas company handled.

Oct. 21, 7:18 a.m.: County 386 and Auger for accident.

Oct. 30, 5:20 p.m.: 311 Georgia to assist citizen.