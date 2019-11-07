Tuscaloosa residents had the opportunity to view the first citywide, comprehensive master plan Wednesday at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

The Framework master plan is a sweeping document, chock full of recommendations on how to guide future land use and development for residential, commercial and recreational purposes.

Additionally, it contains guidelines on how to attract and retain residents and professionals, not only as a means to help grow the city — and, subsequently, the tax base — but also a workforce for the businesses and industries located here.

Work on the plan began with hiring of Ohio-based consultants “planning NEXT” in April 2018.

The plan will now be reviewed and possibly modified by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission then will forward the plan to the City Council, which also will review the recommendations in public before voting whether to adopt it.