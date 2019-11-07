The Port St. Joe Garden Club will hold its next meetings on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET at the newly restored Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. Audrey Alessi, the proprietor of “A Weedlady Emporium” in Panacea, will give a presentation entitled: How I Started and How I Grew. Ms. Alessi’s business is comprised of a plant nursery and a charming boutique located on U.S. 98.

Please remember to contribute an item of nonperishable food for our local food pantry. Currently, garden club members are conducting craft workshops and reviewing their most delectable recipes for the upcoming Christmas in the Garden Celebration scheduled for Dec. 7 at the Garden Center. In addition to the sale of holiday craft items and baked goods, Reggie Smith will be on hand to photograph families and pets in the festooned gazebo for a nominal fee.

The meetings are open to the public and light refreshments will be served. Please RSVP by emailing psjgardenclub@gmail.com or calling club president Nancy Edwards at 770-713-3267. Also, please specify whether you plan to attend the AM or PM meeting. Consider reserving the historic Garden Center for your Christmas party this year. Contact Sue Meyer, the rental coordinator, at 513-504-1679 for more information.