Come out and support your local veterans on 10 a.m. CT Monday, Nov. 11. We will be having a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Wewahitchka Veteran’s Park at Lake Alice located at 169 State 71 N. in Wewahitchka.

There will be a fish fry for all veterans at 11 a.m. CST after the ceremony. We will have a member of the GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club taking orders for bricks. They are still for sell at $56 each, includes name, rank and service with an emblem of branch served. Donations are being accepted and greatly appreciated.

Call any GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club member to place a brick order or for more information contact Club President Carolyn Watson at 340-1984.

Come and learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our Face book page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club and join us at our regular monthly meeting, the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. CT at the Glad Tidings Church Fellowship Hall in Wewahitchka.