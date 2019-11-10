Flashing yellow arrows will be added to these Palm Beach County intersections for the first time through the end of the year.

WEST PALM BEACH — Flashing yellow arrows are coming to Palm Beach County.

For the first time, this new traffic light feature will be activated at signals in eight Boynton Beach intersections starting the weekend of Nov. 16.

How they work there may determine whether the practice is adopted at traffic lights in parts of the county.

So what does a flashing yellow arrow mean?

Drivers know that solid green left arrow signals permission to make a left turn, and a solid yellow left arrow means stop or complete the left turn.

But a flashing yellow left arrow means it’s safe to turn left only if there are no oncoming cars or pedestrians.

The flashing arrows give drivers more opportunities to make left turns, cuts down on wait times and allows for signal timing that improves traffic flows, said Melissa Ackert, assistant director of the county’s traffic division.

Nearly all of the flashing arrows will be installed along the Congress Avenue corridor from Catalina Centre Drive/Renaissance Drive to Golf Road, with the other intersection being Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard.

“We selected the Boynton Beach corridor because it has the types of traffic and pedestrian flows that are susceptible to the mobility and safety improvements that the flashing yellow arrow can provide,” Ackert said.

These locations will allow county officials to “fine tune the criteria we use to determine how, where and when we would implement the (flashing arrows) elsewhere in Palm Beach County in the future,” she added.

The signal has been used across the country over the past decade, and already exists in 100 locations in Florida. Martin County began activating flashing yellow arrows in certain intersections last month.