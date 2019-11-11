Houston Rockets (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

Houston faces the New Orleans Pelicans after James Harden scored 42 points in the Rockets' 117-94 win against the Bulls.

New Orleans went 33-49 overall and 8-8 in Southwest Division action during the 2018-19 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.4 points per game last season, 58.2 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 14.8 on fast breaks.

Houston finished 10-6 in Southwest Division action and 22-19 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 109.1 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

New Orleans and Houston play for the second time this season. The Rockets won 126-123 in the last matchup between these two teams on Oct. 26. Harden led Houston with 29 points and five assists, and Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 35 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Lonzo Ball: day to day (adductor).

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: day to day (abductor).

