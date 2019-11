On Wednesday, Nov. 6, members of the St. Joseph Bay Chapter of NSDAR beautified the potted plants at Clifford Sims Veterans Home to be ready for Veterans Day. Those participating were Sherrill Russ, Carolyn Forehand, Fran Walters, and Jenifer Nix. Pictured are Jennifer Nix and Fran Walters working on one of the pots and then the finished product. Plans of the Chapter are to clean up the patios and replant the pots in the patios this Spring.