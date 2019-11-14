Field testing is necessary to gather valuable information about test items and writing prompts prior to using them on an operational assessment. For ELA Reading, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies, field-test items are embedded in operational assessments.

For the ELA Writing component, a standalone field test administration is periodically required to gather important data and establish scoring guidelines for the field-tested prompts that may be used on future operational assessments. Gulf County has been selected by the Florida Department of Education to contribute to this extremely important process.

Port St. Jr.Sr/ High School’s 10th-graders and Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School seventh-graders will be participating in the Winter 2019 FSA Writing Field Test.

Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School will administer the test on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Wewahitchka Jr/Sr. High School will administer the test on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Superintendent Jim Norton, Principal Jay Bidwell, and Principal Josh Dailey wish the students much success on this test. Also, the students are thanked in advance for their hard work, determination, and commitment! We are Gulf County strong!