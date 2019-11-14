Somehow it was appropriate that Judge David Taunton would be laid to rest on one of the colder days of the year.

The world has been a little less warm since his passing last Friday at the age of 80.

“Great man,” said Tallahassee resident James Baxley.

I first met the Judge, and he was never anything less to me, more than 20 years ago.

I was working in the Florida Press Corps, the dreaded “media” and he was running for, if I remember correctly, the District 2 Congressional seat.

My colleague in the press building had many dealings with Judge Taunton and loved him and his work with his children's home (more on that later).

The mind can conjure images of the man based on singing words of praise.

And in walked this small man with the quiet, lilting voice and his gentleness, grace one could characterize it, was almost umbilical in nature.

He did not win the quixotic attempt to unseat what was at the time one of the Florida Legislature's power brokers, but we would see each other often over the years, maybe less so as his health slowly declined.

He was smart but also, and this is catnip to a reporter, infinitely curious.

Judge Taunton was unfailingly supportive and complimentary of my work at The Star, much of that support coming from his own experience operating the former Gulf County Breeze which primarily served his community of Wewahitchka.

We also shared, as I came to find out through stories from third parties, a badge of honor in not we were likely not on the Christmas card lists of the many elected officials.

Judge Taunton had his own fights over the years with the Board of County Commissioners, at one time way back as a judge threatening litigation; just before his death one of his companies settled another lawsuit against the BOCC.

And I was always figured that in the general scheme of things he must have been a pretty fair judge because he still carried the moniker decades after leaving office as the longest-tenured judge in county history.

In addition, I attended more than one funeral over which he officiated, his family had several businesses and several years before his death Judge Taunton published a family-history book.

And as is the case with far too many of the good ones, I only learned after his death that he also was a teacher and principal in the day.

The man was busy.

“He definitely left a legacy on his community,” said Belinda Tew.

And so much of that, just as the degrees in philosophy and later law, seem like so much flummery compared to what he and his wife of 44 years, Abby, accomplished with their Taunton Children's Home.

Over the years, more than four decades, they provided a home to more than 400 children who had no other place to go, no other roofs over their head, food on their tables.

“He definitely helped a lot of kids,” said Kesley Colbert, who for years worked down the hall from Taunton as the County Property Appraiser.

I remember years that a meet with the Wewahitchka High School cross country team seemed more a Taunton family reunion.

Taunton children today are operating businesses around the county, including construction, sand, lumber and development.

And the influence Taunton had on so many ripples far beyond Gulf County, starting with profiles of Abby, Judge Taunton and the Children's Home on national broadcasts and national media.

An annual fundraising event (and Taunton wore as a badge of pride that the Home never accepted federal dollars because of the rules that came with them) was undertaken a few years ago by a church out of Lynn Haven.

“(He) was the person who has had such an influence on my life,” said Rev. Joey Hanner of Gadsden, AL. “My heart is so heavy, but I am also thankful.

“Thankful to have had his influence in my life.”

There are many citing the same words today.

Taunton's funeral was Wednesday after press time for this edition of the newspaper.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Taunton Family Children's Home at P.O. Box 870, Wewahitchka, FL 32465.

If Taunton touched your life in some way, the family would love for hear the story by mailing them or contacting Abby at tauntonabigail@aol.com.