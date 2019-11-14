No one was injured when this helicopter made an emergency landing on Indian Pass Sunday. A couple traveling from Marianna to Apalachicola to have lunch at the Owl Café were forced to make an emergency landing after the pilot experienced trouble with the clutch. The pilot decided to set the copter down on an unpopulated section of Indian Pass and made a perfect landing, with no one hurt and the copter intact. The rental company removed the copter from the beach by trailer Monday by after deeming the copter could not be safely flown out.