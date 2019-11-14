All due respect to Francis Scott Key, but as patriotic sounds go the one that lifted the rafters Monday in the R. Marion Craig Coliseum was about as sweet at they come.

With both elementary and high school students urging each other, the Pledge of Allegiance has rarely sounded so heart-felt and emotional; not to mention loud.

Thank goodness there are plans to replace the roof of “The Dome” because what external damage was inflicted by Michael might have been equaled inside by a thousand or so voices in vibrant unison.

And the ensuing National Anthem received a full-throated rendition, those students putting any ballpark to shame; one little blond second-grader belted out that Anthem, word for word.

Veterans Day was celebrated on both ends of the county, the schools, as they do each year in Gulf County, kicking off the festivities.

As Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton said he was happy Gulf County has resisted for years the call to make Veterans Day, as is for many, day off.

In addition, the Wewahitchka Woman's Club realized a dream of several years with ground breaking at a new Veterans Park at Lake Alice.

“This day is a chance to reflect on and honor those who have helped give us all that we have today,” said Rep. Jason Shoaf (R-Port St. Joe).

This was the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day, which began in 1918 as Armistice Day in celebration of the end of World War I but transformed into a celebration of all veterans of service.

Men and women that sacrificed and in many cases died while serving something higher, said Wewahitchka Mayor Philip Gaskin.

“They showed courage, pride, determination and discipline,” Gaskin continued. “It is an honor to honor our service members and their sacrifices.”

Commander (Ret.) Tony Almon, who has served as a NJROTC instructor at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School the past four years, was the keynote speaker at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School.

Almon is a former Navy SEAL and SEAL instructor and noted that today, in this country, less “than one-half of one percent of the population serves in the military.”

He asked for a show of hands of those students who plan to transition from high school to the military, and was greeted with a fair percentage.

Almon, in recruiter mode, asked a few questions he used to ask recruits.

“What would you be willing to put your life on the line for?” Almon said was one of the tough questions any recruit to any branch of the military must ask.

“When you sign up for the military you are signing a check that can be worth up to your life,” said Chief Petty Officer Watkins (Ret.) who joined the school's faculty this year as an NJROTC instructor.

Almon said he saw the military as a way to “better myself” and in doing so learned crucial life lessons.

“You learn that it is not about you,” Almon said. “You learn to work together, to work as a team, you learn about something bigger than yourself. You learn to put the wellbeing of others above your own.

“Veterans know very well what that flag stands for.”

For the Wewahitchka Women's Club, Monday's groundbreaking was four years in the making and was made possible by the City Commission.

Commissioners agreed to a swap of land that culminated in the Women's Club owning the parcel that comprises the triangle bounded by Lake Alice Park, State 71 and what was once Wewahitchka State Bank.

The Club is currently selling brick pavers individuals or families may purchase to honor a veteran and has several private partners in constructing the infrastructure such as landscaping, benches, fencing, etc.

“We want to honor all veterans so that in the future all families and people can come and remember them with these monuments,” said Carolyn Watson of the Women's Club.

“It is true, freedom isn't free.”