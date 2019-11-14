During their last meeting, the Scouts of Troop 347 decided they wished to take a big trip out West to see national parks and historic locations.

This venture will not be a cheap one with a three week trip of camping and sightseeing.

Locations on the agenda as of right now include the Grand Canyon, Devil’s Tower, different national parks and the Boy Scout museum in Texas.

These young men are in the beginning stages of the planning, and they have a lot more logistics to research such as fuel costs and camping locations.

So, the boys are selling for the first time ever pre-ordered Frasier Fir Christmas trees.

If you are interested in helping them reach their goals and objectives please call 247-9091 and ask for Bill and place your order.

There is a live tree shortage this year so first-come, first-served.

Thank you and we will post updates in the future.