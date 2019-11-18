For the second time in less than a week, U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will hold a Panama City press conference to announce indictments handed down by his Public Trust Unit.

Keefe will meet with reporters at 2 p.m. Tuesday at his Panama City office. He convened a press conference at the same location Friday to announce that 29 people, including elected and appointed local, state and federal officials, had been taken into custody for attempting to defraud the government.

As was the case with the first news conference, details of specifics to be announced at the second have been scarce.

It was made clear that the indictments handed down Friday resulted from an inquiry that was in no way related to the investigation whose findings will be announced Tuesday.

On Friday, Keefe called his Public Trust Unit, which was formed in August, "the tip of the spear in the fight against public corruption."

He also said at that time he expected more charges to be filed against officials implicated in corruption in the very near future.

Of the 29 taken into custody on the day before Keefe held his Friday news conference, 28 resided in rural communities in Holmes or Washington counties.

Duane Crawson, the alleged mastermind of the kickback scheme concocted to steal United States Department of Agriculture drought relief funds, was the executive director of the federal Farm Service Agency that served Washington, Holmes and Bay counties.

Kyle Hudson, a former Holmes County Clerk of Court already facing charges for submitting fraudulent travel claims, was also among those taken into custody last week.