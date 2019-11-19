DESTIN — The Destin Community Center was filled to the brim with different varieties of art, homemade goodies and handmade designs for the annual holiday craft show on Saturday.

The large auditorium was packed with vendors selling everything from candles to hand-made blankets and quilts.

Adrienne McClendon, a vendor at the show, created her own bookmarks. Each design featured a different-colored ribbon and a charm on both ends. She was also selling jewelry and Chistmas-themed boxes.

Linda French, another vendor at the show, painted different types of glassware. She had wine glasses, candle holders, and champagne flutes.

French, originally from Maine, said this is the first time she has attended a craft show in the area.

“The people here have been wonderful and the staff have been just delightful,” French said.

French said that when creating a glass painting, there is a certain paint that prevents it from fading. While she does enjoy painting in general, glassware is her favorite.

“It’s just so much fun,” she said.

Donelle King, who attended the event, said she came with one of her friends, who stopped by the local honey table.

“I’m shopping to get ideas for Christmas presents, mostly for others, but I’m not going to exclude myself,” King said.

King said she enjoys the craft shows because of the local crafters.

“I love seeing what people create and the energy and excitement that they put into what they bring,” she said.