The City of Mexico Beach last week received a $110,000 grant from the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association during a regular bi-monthly meeting. MBARA, a non-profit, has been receiving donations on behalf of the city since shortly after Hurricane Michael.

All of the proceeds go to the City, and to date $285,000 has been provided thanks to the generosity of many individuals, businesses, and foundations.

The latest check included $50,000 from the McIntosh Foundation.

Ms. Winsome McIntosh earmarked the funds for public works. She wished to boost the morale of the employees by providing equipment needed to rebuild. The Public Works and Utilities Department purchased a boring machine, used to place pipes under roads without damaging the pavement, and a mini-excavator. The excavator has already been put to good use, repairing water and sewer lines.

The Littlefield Foundation donated $40,000 to help rebuild Sunset Park. These funds, along with other donations, will be used to match FEMA funds. FEMA requires a 12 percent match for most projects, and donations go a long way in alleviating the financial burden on the City.

Many of the donations have been earmarked to fund other projects needed to bring the City back to its former glory, such as beach walkovers, dune restoration, landscaping, and roads. The city is currently requesting bids to complete work on the fish cleaning station, boat ramp, and marina.

In the long term, city officials are moving forward with a Stormwater Management and Open Space Project: https://mexicobeach.skeo.com/. This project has become a focal point for State and Federal funding. The Army Corp of Engineers has already committed significant funding ($10 million) to perform the initial studies and feasibility.

Anyone wishing to donate may do so at www.MBARA.org, or mail a check to MBARA, PO Box 13006, Mexico Beach, FL 32410. Make sure you designate the payment for the City of Mexico Beach. MBARA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and your donation may be tax deductible.