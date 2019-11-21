Fifty-one kids in need in Wewahitchka public schools will receive winter clothes through a collaborative effort between Coastal Community Association of South Gulf County and the GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club. CCASGC raised funds through generous donations from The Murphy Family Foundation and CCASGC members and turned over $7,750 to The Wewahitchka Woman’s Club to take fifty-one kids clothes shopping. The kids were identified as in need by the public-school. High schoolers will shop online and the others go on a PC shopping trip. This will be done before December so kids will have some warm clothes as the weather is changing.

Earlier a similar amount of funds was provided to the Port St Joe Junior League by Coastal Community Association of South Gulf County. The Port St Joe Junior League added it to their donations and took PSJ students in need shopping. Volunteers from CCASGC went online with the high schoolers for their clothes. Working together, from one end of the County to the other we are taking care of the unmet needs of our citizens.

Coastal Community Association is beginning the Annual Toy Drive for Sheriff Mike and his deputies to play Santa. We will be accepting donations and toys through Dec. 6 to meet the wishes of over 200 children in Gulf County who would have little if anything under their tree if not for Sheriff Mike’s Toy Drive. CCASGC will have a Jingle Bell Golf Tournament on Dec 8, 12:30 EST at the St Joseph Bay Golf Club and will also be accepting toys and donations from now through Dec 6.

Toys or donations can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office, Capital City Bank, South Gulf County Fire Department (Cape San Blas Road), or Gulf 2 Bay Construction (Simmons Bayou). Donations can be made out and mailed to Coastal Community Initiatives, 1934 SR 30 A, Port St Joe, Florida, or if you prefer, call Dr. Pat at 229-7799 and she will pick them up locally. Donations are tax deductible. Please help us make sure every child has a present under their tree this Christmas.