Not to be sappy, but some mighty beautiful holiday trees are rising from the floor of The Joe Center for the Arts.

No, they are not defying all rules of nature, but are Christmas trees created by a variety of individuals, businesses and organizations to celebrate the season.

“We are excited to have 19 holiday displays for people to enjoy,” said Marcy Trahan of the board for The Joe.

The opening reception, which begins at 5 p.m. ET Friday, will be particularly memorable as Mrs. Claus will be on hand to greet everyone.

“Bring the family for hot cocoa, cider, holiday punch and lots of Christmas cookies and goodies,” Trahan said. “It will be family-oriented and we hope that there will be lots of kids coming with their parents.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus return on Saturday afternoon.

“It will be great fun for parents and kids,” Trahan said.

After opening Friday, the Festival of Trees will continue through Dec. 14.

Activities throughout the run include visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus; Santa’s Workshop with activities for the kids; a silent auction and drawing (fishing trips, holiday trees and wreaths, gift baskets and much more; demonstrations (wreath making, ornaments, snowflakes, etc); storytelling with Robyn Rennick; music from area musicians (Paul Brown, Neldys Crespo, Zach McFarland, Sandy McIniss, the FUMC High School Singers and a special Christmas presentation by the FUMC Chancel Chorus); Brooks Jones and the Ukulele Band; and a community cookie exchange.

“Not only will you see yuletide displays you could be serenaded by the joyous sounds of Christmas presented by local choirs and merry musicians,” Trahan said.

The Festival of Trees will be open during new hours.

Following the opening weekend, the exhibit will be open 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET Wednesday through Saturday.

The Joe will be open 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving and closed the rest of the weekend.

This weekend’s schedule: Friday, Nov. 22

5– 8 p.m. Opening and Family Reception

5 p.m. Neldys Crespo – Vocalist

5:30 – 5:45 p.m. Family Storytelling with Robyn Rennick

7 – 7:30 p.m. Storytelling with Robyn Rennick

Saturday, Nov. 23

11 - 12:30 p.m. Wreath Demonstration with Judy Scott

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Zach McFarland – Vocals/Guitar

1-3 p.m. Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus in Candy Cane Lane

Wednesday, Nov. 27

1-3 p.m. Make Dutch Folded Star Ornaments with Cheryl Ploegstra

All proceeds benefit The Joe Center for the Arts and its mission to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the arts.