Gulf World Marine Institute (GWMI) released “Barney,” the loggerhead sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico last week.

Barney was reported to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) by some homeowners in Panama City, who observed him floating and lethargic in the shallows near their home.

He was rescued and brought to Gulf World Marine Institute. Described as a debilitated turtle, the name Barney was chosen because of the extreme load of barnacles he had covering his body when he arrived.

Barney was given a full health assessment, including bloodwork, radiographs, fluid therapy, and was placed on antibiotics.

Soon, Barney regained his appetite and was seen exploring much of his habitat, which was a good sign! After completing his antibiotics, and receiving medical clearance from the veterinary team, Barney has been cleared for release by the FWC. GWMI would like to thank the local homeowners for their report of Barney.

If you see a stranded or deceased dolphin, whale or sea turtle, please immediately report to Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, 1- 888-404-3922 or #FWC on your cell phone.