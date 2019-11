BCC Waste Solutions will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving. Routes will resume Friday, Nov. 29 for both residential and commercial customers. Customers that are normally serviced on Thursday will be serviced Friday and customers who are normally serviced on Friday will be serviced Saturday. That pertains to both residential customers and commercial customers. Regular service will resume on Monday, Dec. 2. For any additional questions please contact our office at (850) 238-3609.