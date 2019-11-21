Tuesday’s regular bi-monthly meeting of the Port St. Joe City Commission had a Groundhog Day element.

Commissioners revisited three issues they have bandied about for weeks, discussing the fair share of tourist bed tax revenues, times for meetings to be held and a lease on a square of city land for Capital City Bank.

Get the latter out of the way first.

Capital City Bank is proceeding with building a new building on bank-owned land and will not enter a lease with the city for its current facility under the city’s terms.

In short, the bank wanted monthly payments to $2,000 while the city is firm at $3,000 and negotiations ceased.

“Capital City is not currently inclined to sign an agreement at that amount,” said city attorney Adam Albritton.

The current bank occupies a slice of what is Frank Pate Park.

Commissioners, however, expressed second thoughts.

The money from the lease, as it turned out, was folded into the current budget so filling that hole, which would total $30,000 for the 10 months left in the budget, was an open question.

“If we have the money already budgeted we are going to lose it,” said Commissioner Eric Langston.

Mayor Rex Buzzett said the shortfall commissioners would have to look at “down the road.”

Meeting times

As for meeting times, this issue was raised at the end by Langston, who had he the ability would have moved for a return to all meetings at 12 p.m. ET noon the first and third Thursdays.

And he would have received an immediate second from Commissioner David Ashbrook.

Last month, commissioners introduced alternating meetings, the third week of the month at 12 p.m. and the first meeting of the month at 6 p.m. ET.

Langston said he had not seen any real differences in attendance at the two meetings, familiar faces are fixtures at both, he added, and the later meeting was a burden for staff normally off work at 5 p.m. ET.

In addition, Langston noted, the Port St. Joe Commission is the lone board which holds more than one regular meeting per month.

Commissioners will take up the issue at the first meeting in December.

TDC

As for bed taxes, commissioners approved for Albritton to move ahead with some form of interlocal agreement with the county focused on Tourist Development Council bed tax funds.

Commissioner Scott Hoffman said the city is entitled to a “fair” share based on what bed taxes are brought in by city businesses and said the county should provide the funding it intended to offer the city for improvements at the 10th Street Ball Park.

“I think we are entitled to that,” Hoffman said.

Ashbrook said the city should start by determining that number; to what level are bed taxes levied within the city limits.

Ashbrook said the county is bound by Florida law in how bed taxes are spent, but added that the city is receiving less than it should.

“We should have access to a pot based on the percentage earned in (the city),” Ashbrook said.

And, Ashbrook added, as the city rebuilds, particularly with the marina plans by the St. Joe Company, the city might want to consider establishing its own TDC.

Pickleball vs. tennis

With some insurance and FEMA payments flowing in, the city is examining best uses and one of the priority items is rebuilding Frank Pate Park.

Toward that end the city will be putting up new fencing around the tennis courts at Frank Pate Park.

The question posed to commissioners was whether to line or stripe the courts for pickleball or tennis.

Buzzett and Hoffman said they had observed the courts in recent months and the overwhelming, if not all, of the users were playing pickleball.

“It is important we look at the best use of the property,” Buzzett said, adding, “By far the majority of players I see play pickleball.”

Hoffman said the city should approach the Gulf County School Board has it contemplates rebuilding facilities.

The district has a pair of tennis courts on the Port St. Joe schools’ campuses that if the School Board was willing to resurface the city would consider providing lights.

“I want it to work out so pickleball players are happy and tennis players are happy,” Hoffman said.

The board approved striping the courts at Frank Pate Park for pickleball.

The board on Tuesday also approved the replacement of lighting in the Washington High School Gym. The new lights will be LED, brighter and more cost-efficient, said City Manager Jim Anderson.