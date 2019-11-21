Use this tiny factoid to measure the health of the scallop population in St. Joseph Bay this year.

In their post-season survey of the Bay last month and into October, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission researchers found 19 scallop per transect line.

That is more than double the number found in 2018 before the season even started and 19 times the number from 2016.

And comes after the season began with more than 66 per transect line.

Under FWC guidelines, yes, the Bay would be categorized as “vulnerable,” but those are statistics that come following a season that began with a higher intensity of scallops in decades and kept on giving through to season’s close.

“If you don’t have something to disrupt it you’re going to have a good season next year,” said Highland View resident Doug Wiley.

As emphatic as the numbers and opinions, from FWC staff and local residents, that restoration has been a success, there was equal emphasis from residents, especially the ones that spoke, on preferred harvest season dates.

The 2019 season dates, opening in mid-August and shutting down in mid-September were just fine as they were, tweaked as the FWC might to open on a certain day of the week.

Though, the general consensus in the room, and this was the library conference room so a rally it was not, was the best day of the week was Thursday.

That allows visitors and locals alike a day to get acclimated before the opening-weekend rush.

But unanimously, residents did not support the tentative season dates the FWC had established, opening July 1 and running until the final week of September.

“We are full through July,” said Lissa Dulany. “There is no place here to stay.

“Don’t go to July.”

Scallop size is also a factor opening the season in July, several said, adding the scallops need time to grow, making the mollusk easier to get to and saving many tiny scallops from being cracked and discarded.

The restoration efforts, meanwhile, will continue into 2020.

Those efforts are being funded by a 10-year National Resources Damage Assessment (NRDA) grant; the restoration efforts already include St. Andrew’s Bay and will expand to St. George Sound.

But, as one FWC researcher said, the restoration efforts could be helping, but thus far researchers could not identify “one event that we can point to” as causing what was witnessed this year.

First, the wiping out of the adult population by Hurricane Michael, which had followed three consecutive years compressed or shortened to red tide or another type of algae.

And then have spring surveys show an abundance seen nowhere else in the state this year and equaled by only one other Florida harvest site in the past six years.

Whatever the causes, something in the science had worked from 2016, said resident David Warriner.

“There was a lot of fear then of not only losing a season, but we were losing the Bay,” Warriner said. “Something in the science has worked.

“I would implore you to not mess with something that is working.”

Dusty May from local non-profit Baysavers pleaded with the FWC staff present to step up enforcement, particularly during times such as scallop season, of seagrass damage to propellers on boats moving too fast or outside of marked channels.

“People are destroying our bay bottom,” May said. “We have to step up enforcement to save our bay bottom.”

The staff will take input from the workshop and comment cards as well as online comments and will establish 2020 season dates to bring to the FWC board early next year.

And since we began with one, let us finish with two factoids.

According to FWC research this year 84 percent of scallopers are from Florida, followed by Georgia and Alabama.

And 24 of those scallopers call Gulf County, while 25 lived in Bay County, 10 percent in Franklin County and 17 percent living in counties not listed.