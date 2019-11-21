The Gulf County Tourist Development Council took home two Flager Awards at the 2019 Florida Tourism Forum.

Winners of the 2019 Flagler Awards were announced at the Florida Tourism Forum held in Panama City Beach this week. The annual statewide competition recognizes outstanding Florida tourism marketing. Each year the Flagler Awards pay tribute to the determined efforts of those who use their skill, resourcefulness, creativity and innovation spirit to market Florida to the world. This year Gulf County, Florida took home two Henry Awards.

Gulf County TDC was presented the first Henry Award, which is equivalent to first place, in the Special Event category for hosting a concert for Brothers Osborne’s new album release on April 7, 2018. The name of the album was Port St Joe which they utilized to promote brand awareness of the area.

The team then took home first place in the Rural Marketing Category. The marketing campaign was centered around ReDiscovering Gulf County after Hurricane Michael made landfall on October 10, 2018. The objective was to be honest with visitors while assuring them that Gulf County was working hard to be ready for their vacation season.

Attending the event and accepting the awards were Executive Director Kelli Godwin, Marketing Director Kristy Grove, Marketing Associate Adrianne Glass and Welcome Center Manager Crystal Follin.

If you are interested in learning more about Gulf County, visit the website at www.visitgulf.com.