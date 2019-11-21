Wewahitchka Elementary and High schools teamed up to present an exciting Veteran’s Day program this past Monday at the WHS gymnasium. With The National Honor Society acting as the master of ceremonies, several groups of students showcased their talent in order to honor the military veterans in our community. After some welcoming words from Seth Calareso, president of the NHS, The Gator Sound Band kicked off the ceremony with a stirring rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Continuing the patriotic theme, seventy third-graders recited “The Pledge of Allegiance;” later the elementary students regaled the crowd with several songs including “This Land is Your Land,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and the program’s concluding number “God Bless America.”

Sprinkled throughout the show were acts from Wewahitchka High’s fine arts classes. “Letters Home,” a poingnant play based on actual World War II correspondence, was presented by aspiring actors and actresses in Ms. Askew’s drama class. WHS gutiarists, under the direction of Ms. Cameron Totman, played a rock version of the “Battle Hym of the Republic.” Ms. Micah Peak’s dance class performed modern movements to “The United States Armed Forces Medley” and “Whatever It Takes.” Band director, Ms. Daphne Lister, also conducted her chorus members in their version of “Blades of Grass and Pure White Stones.” Rounding out the student performers were pianist Jillian Jones with “America the Beautiful” and Annabelle Humble and Kristin Thompson, who recited the poem “In Flanders Field.” Navy veteran, Ms. Lynn Lanier, delivered the keynote address which delved into the important role played by female soldiers in the military.

A new wrinkle to the festivities was introduced this year by WHS art teacher Stuart Vines. In recognition of the holiday, he instructed his students to honor veterans with iconic images of The United States and/or its military forces. Each artist could choose his or her preferred medium and surface used for the piece. Although class members could use reference images, the final work had to be an original composition. The tally of artwork included two paintings on wood, a wood burning creation, a metal sculpture of a Vietnam era chopper, and several drawings, many of which included the utilization of colored pencils and pastels.

According to Principal Jay Bidwell, “The program was a huge success. Everyone really enjoyed the juxtaposition of the adult voices of the high school students with the childlike joy evident in the third graders’ songs. With drama, dance, and the various music classes presenting acts, the show was varied and moving. Additionally, both veterans and general attendees were absolutely blown away by the artwork designed by Mr. Vines’s classes. It was quite obvious that his students put a huge amount of passion into their work. In fact, there were monetary offers for several of the pieces. I deeply appreciate Wewahitchka High’s fine arts teachers and our chapter of the National Honor Society for helping us to honor our community’s military veterans with a special show. Both Wewahitchka High and Wewahitchka Elementary would like to extend a special thank you to all our veterans, who helped forge the wonderful country we live in today.”