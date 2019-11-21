Star Staff Report

There was the usual gathering of veterans at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School and a groundbreaking for a new Veterans Memorial Park in Wewahitchka.

But the Wewahitchka schools showed plenty of patriotism with the third-graders and high-schoolers hosting celebrations.

The third-graders showed they could belt out “It’s a Grant old Flag” with the best military choir and the high school choral class provided a rendition of “Blades of Grass.”

In addition, students of all ages with an artistic flair crafted some gorgeous renditions of what Veterans Day and Veterans mean to them. -----Tim Croft