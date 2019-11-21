From Thanksgiving through Christmas, there are certain things that I must put on our family’s holiday table, in some form or fashion, for everything to feel right. Without these things, though we will all be full, we won’t feel as if we’ve had our proper, traditional holiday meal.

There are three foods that say “holiday” to our family:

Sweet potatoes

Pumpkin

Dressing

These three things have to be on our table in some form or my children look at me as if I have lost my mind, my husband wonders if I’m ill, and I personally feel as if I’m letting down my culinary predecessors (also known as mama and Granddaddy).

I like to change things up a bit sometimes for fun, as you’ll see in the recipes below, which, honestly, could be enjoyed anytime, they’re so simple and tasty. But even when I do a unique sweet potato dish like the savory au gratin below, my mom’s sweet potato casserole will still be on the table. Those buttery layers of tender sweet potatoes, laced with cinnamon, brown sugar and butter, and topped with snowy-white marshmallows, are required eating every Thanksgiving and Christmas. When it’s there, I still sort of feel like my mom is around, being part of our holidays through the food she taught me to make. Food forges connections with the people we love.

As for the dressing, my children will always feel about it the way I feel about my mom’s sweet potato casserole. When we have Thanksgiving dinner at anyone else’s house, where they serve a perfectly fine dressing, I still come home and get the same request, every single time.

“Mom, that dressing was ok, but it’s not like yours. Can you please make some for us?”

And of course, because cooking is love, or at least a way of expressing it, I happily oblige.

Clearly, food is one of those things that we reflect upon with fondness and even laughter, like the time someone accidentally put extra salt in the pie instead of sugar. (It wasn’t me, I promise.)

As you reminisce about your mom’s dressing or your grandmother’s pie or granddad’s smoked turkey, or whatever says “family holidays” to you these next several weeks, remember that even if you have none of those things this year, since so many lives have been turned upside down recently, you can still reflect, and smile, and plan for the future holidays you will have with those you love. Because really, though we enjoy the special holiday food and the connection it brings us to the past and the people in it, it’s really their memory that we are looking for, a tangible reminder of times with those people we love, so we can feel, just for a moment or two, that they’re still with us.

“Forever on Thanksgiving Day the heart will find the pathway home.” W.D. Nesbit

That leads me to the three REAL necessities for Thanksgiving:

1. People we love

2. Grateful hearts

3. Happy memories

I hope your holidays are filled with those things, my friends, no matter what is on your table.

“Thanksgiving reminds us that, no matter what befalls us in life, we can take the charred remnants and we can reconstruct a life unimaginably richer than that from which the shards and pieces fell.”– Craig D. Lounsbrough

Here are a few recipes to use this year, or to tuck away for another day. I hope you enjoy them!

Pumpkin-spiced caramel poke cake

Ingredients:

1 box spice cake mix

15 ounce can pumpkin

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, then blend with electric mixer for about a minute, until mixture is creamy. Pour into a 9x13 baking dish which you have sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake at 350 for about 30 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

While it bakes, make the caramel sauce:

Caramel sauce

1 1/2 sticks butter

1/4 cup milk

1 cup packed brown sugar

Combine all three ingredients in heavy-bottomed saucepan. Whisk together over medium-high heat until it is completely combined and begins to boil. Boil for exactly three minutes while stirring. Take off heat and cool to warm temperature.

When cake is done, poke holes throughout it with a fork, then put the warm caramel sauce over it, allowing it to fully saturate the cake before serving.

I then like to top with glazed pecans and whipped cream. It’s delicious!

Sweet potatoes gratin

2 large sweet potatoes

2 large white potatoes or three smaller ones

1 1/2 cups heavy cream, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut all potatoes into 1/8 inch slices.

Toss together potatoes, 3/4 cup heavy cream, and salt in large bowl. Spread into lightly greased 2 quart baking dish.

Top with 1 cup grated Swiss cheese.

Pour 3/4 cup cream over potatoes, and then sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheese. Cover with foil and bake at 400 for 45 mins to one hour, until tender.

Cool five minutes before serving to allow sauce to thicken.

Apple and onion dressing muffins

(adapted from a Rachael Ray recipe)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 stick butter, softened

1 fresh bay leaf (Found in produce department)

4 ribs celery, chopped

1 medium to large yellow onion, chopped

3 Granny Smith apples, quartered and chopped

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon poultry seasoning

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves, or one tablespoon dried parsley

8 cups cubed stuffing mix (recommended: bagged Pepperidge Farm or Orowheat)

2 to 3 cups chicken stock, homemade or store-bought

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Preheat a large skillet over medium high heat.

Add extra-virgin olive oil and 4 tablespoons butter to the skillet.

When butter melts, add bay leaf and celery, onions then apples. Sprinkle the vegetables and apples with salt, pepper and poultry seasoning. Cook 5 to 6 minutes to begin to soften vegetables and apples, then add parsley and stuffing cubes to the pan and combine.

Next, moisten the stuffing with chicken broth until all of the bread is soft but not wet.

Butter 12 muffin cups generously with remaining butter. (Nonstick should be buttered, as well, for ease of removal)

Use an ice cream scoop to fill and mound up the stuffing in muffin tins.

Remove the bay leaf as you scoop the stuffing.

Bake until set and crisp on top, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove muffins to a platter and serve hot or room temperature.

Stephanie Hill-Frazier is a writer, food blogger and regional television chef, whose on-air nickname is "Mama Steph." She grew up in Gulf County, on St. Joe Beach, a place she will forever call home.

She is married and has three young adult sons who are considerably taller than she is. You can find more of her recipes at whatsouthernfolkseat.com and at Facebook.com/whatsouthernfolkseat.