The Port St. Joe Garden Club invited Audrey Alessi, owner of A Weedlady Emporium in Panacea, to speak at the Nov. 14 meeting. Ms. Alessi was a professional chef with a preference for using fresh ingredients and a love of gardening. She then made a career change, studied horticulture, and worked at the Native Nursery in Tallahassee for 15 years. On her property located along Highway US 90, Ms. Alessi propagated and grew native plants. Her goal is to educate the public about the sustainability of native plants, organic herbs and vegetables. In addition to her plant nursery, she operates a boutique with homemade preserves and artwork from local artists. For beginning gardeners seeking plants that are highly successful in Gulf County, Ms. Alessi recommends coonties (Zamia pumila), Sabal palms (Sabal palmetto), native sunflowers (Heliopsis sp.), native columbines (Aquilegia canadensis), blue-eyed grass (Sisyrinchium angustifolium), and muhly grass (Muhlenbergia capillaris).

The Port St. Joe Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month and offers a morning meeting at 10 a.m. and an evening meeting at 6:30 p.m. in its beautifully restored home located at 216 Eighth Street. For information about joining the club please call club president Nancy Edwards at 770-713-3267. To inquire about renting the historic garden center for your next special event, please call rental coordinator Sue Meyer at 513-504-1679, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com, or post to the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page.