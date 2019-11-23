Former Pickens County sheriff David Abston could spend up to 18 months in federal prison for the jail food money scheme that ended his career.

He’s asking for home detention and community service, and has letters from around 40 supporters asking a judge for leniency.

Government lawyers have asked U.S. District Judge Liles Burke to sentence Abston, 62, to a year and a half behind bars for fraud and filing a false tax return.

For five years, Abston went through his church to buy cheap food from the West Alabama Food Bank that was served to jail inmates. He then took money from the state that was intended for jail food and used it for personal expenses including his mortgage, credit card bills, farm equipment, personal vehicle expenses, utilities and insurance premiums.

Abston is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing Monday morning in Birmingham.

He was initially charged with seven counts of wire fraud and two counts of filing a false tax return. After reaching a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return in July.

Nearly 40 supporters wrote letters to the judge asking for leniency. The letters aren’t included in online court filings, but a sentencing memorandum filed by his attorneys Thursday indicates that at least 36 people wrote to the judge.

Family members, former jail inmates, an assistant district attorney, retired judge and other community members all said Abston is remorseful and is an asset to the community.

“He is beyond remorseful,” his daughter wrote. “I’ve sat with him while he’s mourned and questioned himself … I just ask that you see my father as the complex man he is. I won’t pretend that I’m fully on board with his choice to plead guilty. To my protests, my dad would say, ‘I messed up and I need to take responsibility.’ ”

Jean Rykaczewski, executive director of the West Alabama Food Bank, said the financial impact of Abston’s actions “was huge.” Over the five-year period, he bought nearly a half million pounds of food from the food bank, which charged an 18-cent maintenance fee per pound. He paid the food bank $86,336 for the food, which Rykaczewski said had a retail value of $767,427.

“Due to his actions, many children, seniors, and families did not receive food intended to alleviate their hunger,” she wrote. “In addition to causing undue stress amongst the citizens of Pickens County, his actions added to the distrust of law enforcement and government that exists today.

“This distrust has made it more difficult for us to identify people in need because of people are less willing to give us the personal information needed to ensure they qualify for our food.”

His actions put the organization, which serves needy families in nine west Alabama counties, in jeopardy of losing its relationships with the USDA and other government programs. Multiple donors have withdrawn their support, she said, because of the uncertainty the food would be properly disbursed. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking the judge to order $86,366 in restitution, which the food bank director said would be used to feed hungry families.

Although the letters of support weren’t included in the online filings, excerpts of some were included in the sentencing memo by Abston’s attorneys.

“It was a special treat when the Sheriff brought us food from the church pantry,” a former inmate wrote. “We would get sweets, cakes, cereal, and Pop Tarts. It made our life more enjoyable on the inside [of jail].”

“Sheriff Abston is sincerely remorseful and has accepted responsibility,” the attorneys wrote.

They quoted Martin Luther King Jr.’s “The Measure of a Man.”

“'The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.'

“This man, Sheriff Abston, stood before his church family and confessed his wrongs and his remorse, and apologized to his church family for the shame and embarrassment he had brought upon their beloved church.”

Abston is represented by Hope Marshall and Augusta Dowd of the Birmingham firm White Arnold & Dowd.

Col. Percy Lee Jr., Abston’s commander in the National Guard, said, “I have talked with him about the charges and saw the tears in his eyes. He told me that he realized he made grave mistakes that cost him his career.”

The seven-term sheriff spent the last 32 of his 40 years in law enforcement as the Pickens sheriff. He was popular with voters, who first elected him as a Democrat in 1987. He continued to win office every six years, switching to the Republican Party to defeat Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones with 56 percent of votes during the 2018 election.

Abston began his career with the U.S. Army Military Police and served as a patrol officer for Tuscaloosa Police and chief of Gordo Police between 1980 and 1986.