Less than 24 hours after walking off a plane from Jamaica and Nicholls basketball was back on the court for its fifth game in 10 days, this time against Blue Mountain College.

The Colonels were the obvious favorites to topple the NAIA Toppers. But then again, they were the heavy favorites last time they were at home when coach Austin Claunch apologized to fans after the game for only beating Paul Quinn College by 15 points, saying they did not play up to the standards of the program in terms of effort.

But through the jet lag and the physical exhaustion, Nicholls came together for its best offensive output since Claunch took over the program at the beginning of last season, thrashing the Toppers, 102-56. It is the biggest margin of victory since 2004 when the Colonels beat Cincinnati Christian, 101-45.

This time around there were no complaints about the team’s performance.

“It’s kind of a player’s dream. You just hop out here and you don’t have to practice. Just get to go play again,” Claunch said. “They showed great maturity and focus in coming out here and getting the job done tonight.”

Nicholls came out of Jamaica with a 1-1 record after losing to North Carolina A&T and beating UMBC. Include losses at Rhode Island and LSU and it wasn’t so much a successful road trip as it was a learning experience.

Claunch said Nicholls learned a valuable lesson about having to play every day and not just trying to turn it on when you need it.

Junior guard Kevin Johnson said the trip was mainly about building team chemistry more than it was about going in to pad the win column. Traveling to a different country for an extended road trip, he added, brings a team closer than it does hanging around Thibodaux.

That newly developed chemistry showed itself on Wednesday as Nicholls generated 21 assists and shot a 47.9% clip from the field, its second-best mark of the season.

Andre Jones led the Colonels with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, followed closely by Dexter McClanahan and his 18 points and five assists, including five baskets from behind the 3-point line. Johnson chipped in another 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

In total, six difference Colonels had double-digit scoring performances and out rebounded BMC 41-29.

“I feel like we really gained a lot of chemistry over the course of time in Jamaica. Playing against some high-level teams brought us together to make sure we’re doing the little things to make sure we do what we’ve got to do to win.”

The win also pushes Nicholls back to .500 on the season at 4-4 with just three games remaining before the start of Southland Conference play against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home.

Nicholls hosts Campbellsville-Harrodsburg next Monday and Carver College on Wednesday before hitting the road one final time for a game at West Virginia on Dec. 14.

“Last time we were home we were kind of amped and had an expectation that we wanted to give them something after being on the road and we just had this expectation that we were gonna come out and win. It doesn’t work like that,” Claunch said. “You have to compete every play. I thought we did that early on (against BMC). We weren’t really worried about the score. We were just competing and, little by little, doing the details and we were able to stretch it."