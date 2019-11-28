As the Citizens of Gulf County Long-Term Recovery Team picks up momentum, they are urging folks to join them for a lunch on Thanksgiving Day.

Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day at First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe, which is partnering with the Long-Term committee for the lunch.

Lunch will be served in the church’s Great Hall.

Lunch will include turkey, green beans, dressing, sweet potatoes, rolls, and plenty of holiday desserts.

Those who wish may come by and pick up a plate and take it home.

There will also be community tables set up to enjoy some fellowship with the mea.

There is plenty of to be thankful for, at least in terms of the Long-Term Recovery team.

They recently received their non-profit status to go along with their previously earned corporation and are in a position to accept grants.

Those grants have already helped two paid positions, executive director and construction coordinator.

A grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Foundation Capacity Fund recently provided funding which will allow the committee to purchase a weather-proof storage facility (think small airplane hangar).

Through a lease agreement with the Port St. Joe Port Authority, that can be signed now as the Committee has non-profit status, the storage facility will be placed in the northeast corner of the former Arizona Chemical property, which the Port Authority owns.

That allows the Committee to store large amounts of wood and building materials, appliances.

The committee would soon be receiving grant funding to begin community roofing projects under a “Blue Tarp Project.”

Stuart also said Samaritan’s Purse and the Committee were in discussions to perform three to five complete home rebuilds in the county after the first of the year.

St. Vincent de Paul America will also be on hand as it begins its disaster assistance.

St. Vincent’s goal would be to have three to four case managers in the community.

Stuart said they are currently seeking office space.

The organization will work with the Long Term Recovery Committee, Catholic Charities and UMCOR on case management, examining individual needs and how best to meet them.

“We feel like we are on the cusp of having boots on the ground,” said Nancy Stuart, the Recovery Committee’s Executive Director.

The Thanksgiving Lunch is free but reservations are required. Pick up tickets at the office of the Recovery Committee at 310 Fourth Street in Port St. Joe or reserve a space by calling 270-8911.

Many organizations, churches and businesses have also lent a helping hand in making sure this is a complete success for the community.

They include many volunteers who have signed up to assist, Duren’s Piggly Wiggly, Sacred Heart Hospital and Guild Girls, Port St. Joe Yacht Club, the Junior Service League and South Gulf County Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information about the Community Thanksgiving Lunch contact the Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team via email at cgcrecoveryteam@gmail.com or call 270-8911.