Perennial warm season pasture grasses used in Florida, such as bahia and bermuda, transition to a dormant state during the fall and winter. The shorter days and cooler temperatures during this time simply stifles growth. Many livestock producers and wildlife managers often choose to establish cool season annual species of grains and legumes to supplement their forage needs.

Cool season varieties tend to be higher in nutritional value than summer perennial grasses. However, cool season varieties tend to be more expensive than warm season. A cool season strategy may be risky too, as rainfall is much less predictable in the winter. Cool season forages are not only utilized for grazing, either. They can be grown as silage crops or as cover crops. If this is a method used, it is recommended to delay planting by one month, or to use similar planting dates of varieties grown for grain. If multiple silage cuttings are desired, planting may occur at the same time as normally recommended planting dates for grazing. However, harvesting must occur when plants are still in the vegetative stage to avoid potential freeze damage or winter kill of the stand. It’s important to note, early planting has shown to cause stands to be more susceptible to diseases and insect pests.

Studies have shown that planting cool season forages on a clean-tilled seedbed results in earlier and more total forage production compared to overseeding on grass sod. If overseeding on bahiagrass, the sod can be disked to 30 percent disturbance. For overseeding on bermudagrass, a no-till drill can be used alone. Excess warm season forage should always be removed as hay or by grazing before planting the cool season forage. As for winter legumes, heavier clay soils or sandy soils underlain by a clay layer have shown to produce a higher yield compared to deep upland sands or sandy flatwood soils.

A UF/IFAS Extension cool season forage and wildlife demonstration trial is being implemented in Gulf County. The trial consists of grain and legume cultivars such as rye, oat, triticale, wheat, clover, vetch and winter pea. Research conducted in Gulf will include cultivar and mix performance, as well as fertilizer application timing and ratio. A field day is being planned for 2020.

For more information on cool season forages contact Gulf County Extension Office at 639-3200.

Information for this article is found in the UF/IFAS Extension EDIS publication, “2019 Cool-Season Forage Variety Recommendations for Florida” by A. R. Blount, M. Wallau, E. Rios, J. M. B. Vendramini, J. C. B. Dubeux, Md. A. Babar, K. E. Kenworthy, and K. H. Quesenberry: https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/pdffiles/AA/AA26600.pdf. This publication provides the most up-to-date information on current adapted cool-season forage varieties. The recommendation of varieties is based on multi-location, multi-year cultivar evaluation experiments that may include trials in Georgia and other states.

