The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts kicks off it’s 2019-2020 concert season with three Christmas concerts in December. The first is at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 79 6th Street, Apalachicola and features the Tallahassee Bach Parley, in a program called A Baroque Christmas.

Music performed includes some of the best known and beloved Christmas music from the Baroque Era, including Symphony No. 1, Noel and Symphony No. 2 Noel by Michel Corrette, the concerto Made for the Night of Christmas by Arcangelo Corelli, Pastorella in G by Brentner, and a Violin Sonata by Muffat. Performing are Valerie Arsenault, violin; Charles Brewer , harpsichord; Melissa Brewer, viola; Minyoung Cho, violin; and Kim Jones, cello.

Tallahassee Bach Parley performs on period instruments, yet brings a fresh, dynamic sound for today’s audiences. Admission to the concert is $10 per person, cash at the door, with open seating. A reception will be held in Trinity’s Benedict Hall immediately following the concert, where guests can mingle, enjoy light refreshments, and get to meet the musicians.

The Christmas concert season continues with two outstanding performances by the Forgotten Coast’s Bay Area Choral Society. The program is called Sing We Now of Christmas, and will be presented on Friday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. ET at First United Methodist Church on U.S. 98 and Monument in Port St. Joe, and again at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola.

The concert is under the direction of Dana Langford with pianist Janis Ramos, who will also be performing in a cello/piano duet of “O Come, O Come, Emanuel” with guest cellist Lauren Mullinax. Concert pieces featuring soloists include the “Psallite Hodie” sung by Leslie Wallace-Coon, Diane Peevy, Ed Grimes, and Mike Giere; “In the Bleak Midwinter” sung by Carla May; “Sweet Little Jesus Boy” sung by Neldys Crespo, and “Still, Still, Still,The First Noel” sung by Tina Czepiel and Tamara Marsh.

The program concludes with a performance of Frederic Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.” A $5 per person donation will be accepted in lieu of admission. There will be a reception after the Sunday concert held in Trinity’s Benedict Hall.

The three December concerts are just the beginning of an outstanding concert season planned by the Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts. The season continues with two concerts in January, two in February, all at Trinity church in Apalachicola and a spring concert performed twice in late March and early April.

Guest performers this year have impressive musical pedigrees from the finest music schools in the U.S. and beyond, including Juilliard School of Music in NYC and the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. The have performed all over the world and represent the growing influence of the Ilse Newell programs by their appearances here.

Music performed during the season will give concert-goers an amazing opportunity to hear a vast variety of music from European to Latin American, music from operas, Italian street songs, and Broadway shows, plus music of Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Franck, and Medtner.

Also back this year are Jazz concerts, with six performances being held in the unique night-club venue of Rio Carrabelle, along U.S. 98 in Carrabelle. There are two performances in January, three in February, and one in March, that will feature a line-up of the best jazz musicians from northwest Florida and beyond.

Among the jazz musicians performing this season are The Leon Anderson Jazz Trio, Tocamos Mas, Longineu Parsons, and outstanding jazz musicians from the FAMU faculty plus the Rachel Hillman Band.

Admission for the Rio Carrabelle concerts is $20 per person, and reservations must be made in advance due to the limited seating capacity.

More information about all concerts is available at the Ilse Newell website, inconcertapalachicola.org. Reservations for jazz concerts can be made at riocarrabelle.com