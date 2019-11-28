Almost two years ago, I answered a request advertised on Oyster Radio for volunteers to test for micro plastics in our community. I attended training at ANERR along with other area volunteers. We chose different beach testing sites along the coast so we could collect diverse data. The first year a grant from Mississippi State University supported our work, and now we continue to collect and process data to be used by other organizations.

Microplastics are not what you think. I am used to finding small bits of plastic on the beach, but true microplastics can only be seen under a microscope.

They are a real problem.

These minuscule pieces are so small that they infiltrate our drinking water and accumulate in fatty tissue in our bodies, not what we humans would choose to have floating inside of us.

However, the issue starts with us in the first place.

Microplastic fibers and particles are released from the plastic we use and the polyester clothes we wash. The CDC has identified micro plastics as having negative health impacts for us all. As a result, I personally try to downsize my plastic consumption through buying ceramic dishes, drinking glasses and cotton clothes. These are just some of the changes we could make to help both planet Earth and our own health.

Lastly, while I was testing quarterly at Cape San Blas for microplastics, I was contacted by Jace Tunnell at the Port Aransas Estuarine Reserve. He is on a mission to educate us all about Nurdles, which are the manufactured component from which all plastic items are made. Unfortunately, they often spill from container shipments into the ocean, and they can also spill while being loaded into those same containers on land. They are very small pellets of subtle colors that cause real problems in our oceans. Since they are so small, they are easily eaten by sea creatures. So, once a month I look for Nurdles on the Indian Pass beach where I live and am sorry to say that I have found some.

For more information, checkout the Nurdle Patrol on Facebook and www.nurdlepatrol.org.