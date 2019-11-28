City Clerk Charlotte Pierce told Port St. Joe commissioners last week there was bit of debate between City Manager Jim Anderson and her.

Given the level of interest Pierce has received about participating in the annual “Christmas on the Coast” parade, Pierce said, Anderson was concerned about the number of people left to watch.

“We have had a lot of interest this year, which is a good thing,” Pierce said.

The “Christmas on the Coast” parade will start at 6 p.m. ET and will travel down Reid Ave.

Awards will be presented in four float/display categories: School and Non-Profit, Family and Friends, Business, and Faith-based.

Parade line-up is at 5 p.m. ET and judges will begin reviewing at that time.

Entry forms are available at City Hall, by calling 229-8261, ext. 129 or by going online to www.cityofportstjoe.com.

Wewahitchka

The city of Wewahitchka holds its Christmas parade the last weekend before Christmas, in this case 5-7 p.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 21.

The parade route, as always, will start south of town on State 71 and travel to Lake Alice Park.

North Florida Child Development will continue the festivities in the park.