Please join the Gulf County Republicans Monday, Dec. 2 for our monthly meeting. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. ET at the St. Joe Garden Club located at 216 8th Street.

State Representative from District 7, Jason Shoaf will be our speaker this month. Jason will give us a legislative update. Jason will also take questions from audience members. Please invite and friend and bring with you.

For more information please email gulfcountyrepublicans@gmail.com or call Barbara Radcliff, Chairman at 850-340-0256