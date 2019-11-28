Every year in September, communities gather to participate in the International Coastal Cleanup Day to pick up litter on their coastline. This year’s International Coastal Cleanup Day service event at St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge was an utter success thanks to a fantastic partnership between refuge volunteers and employees.

Over 40 passionate students from Florida State University’s Environmental Service Program arrived at Indian Pass boat ramp that Saturday morning ready to do their part to help out the island’s pristine wildlife.

Unfortunately, the barge that typically transports large groups to the island was out of commission. That didn’t stop these dedicated student volunteers from getting to the refuge.

Thanks to Refuge Biologist Bradley Smith and Friends of St. Vincent Board Member John Inzetta manning two small boats, the students traveled in groups of 3-5 to the refuge. John Stark, Refuge Deputy Manager, took each group back to Indian Pass. St. Vincent is so lucky to have such dedicated people working on its behalf. This slight bump in the road didn’t faze the volunteers who were committed to get there and pick up some trash!

Once we landed on the island, the volunteers were split into groups to clean multiple portions of the island.

My group was lucky enough to be led by Lisa Johnston, Friends of St. Vincent Board Member and sea turtle enthusiast. As we walked down the shore, Lisa pointed out a turtle nest cage and explained its purpose: to protect its inhabitants from predators.

However, this cage wouldn’t save baby turtles from large pieces of rope, twine, and other debris as they make the enormous trek from the nest to the ocean. This first hand educational and visual experience allowed the volunteers to understand the difference their efforts were making.

Walking further down the beach, a volunteer named Sammi spotted an animal track and excitedly alerted our party. We all hurried over and after some discussion decided that these prints in the sand were caused by the paws of an endangered Red Wolf pup. I could sense the thrill the volunteers were feeling, and I was experiencing it myself.

Times like that remind you how special the refuge is. With no one regularly on the island aside from a couple staff members, it is a true ecosystem of prey and predators. Whether for service or pleasure, everyone should visit this enchanting little piece of wilderness we are lucky enough to have so close by.