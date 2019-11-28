The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club would like to thank all whose efforts have supported all of our events and fundraisers that have provided ways to make a difference in the lives of many. Without the support of our community it would not have been possible. We are so grateful for the businesses who stepped up to provide supplies and man power.

We are now proud to announce that The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is officially a Non-Profit, 501c3 organization. So as we move towards building the Wewahitchka Veteran’s Park, any and all donations can be deducted and will be greatly appreciated. Veteran’s bricks are still being sold for $56. Contact Carolyn Watson at 340-1984 to place an order.

Our club has been committed to making our community better through special projects, supporting the arts, natural resources, education, healthy lifestyles, international causes and civic involvement.

One of our goals is and has been to provide aid to Gulf County. Again, thank you for your support and for joining us in looking forward to the future by continuing to Live the Volunteer Spirit!

If you would like to learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our Face book page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club and join us at our regular monthly meeting, the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. CT at the Glad Tidings Church Fellowship Hall in Wewahitchka. Our next meeting will be Jan. 14, 2020.