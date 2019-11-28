The latest value of a volunteer hour is $25.43 – up 3 percent from the previous year. That figure, estimated from data collected in 2018, shows the incredible contributions volunteers make to their communities and our country.

Currently, about 63 million Americans volunteer about 8 billion hours of their time, to improve and strengthen their communities. With the new Value of Volunteer Time, these Americans are contributing approximately $203.4 billion to our nation through nonprofit organizations of all types.

Recently, several Friends Board members attended a meeting on membership at St. Marks NWR. The speaker had a lovely presentation full of great ideas for enhancing and growing membership for the Friends. At the conclusion of the talk, our group sat and discussed what we might be able to implement. We concluded that we were dealing with the challenge of limited capacity. Twenty per cent of the membership is providing eighty per cent of the work needed to keep the organization running.

Many of the critical tasks the Friends need to accomplish in order to support the Refuge have remained undone. Volunteering to be responsible for jobs that must be done means the difference between whether the Friends can grow and provide assistance to the Refuge or whether the Friends fold and die.

For many of us, St. Vincent is a unique yet fragile home. The threats to its continued existence are many and growing. The support that volunteering Friends provide could well mean the difference between St. Vincent continuing to thrive or dying for lack of interest.

So, we are asking you to become one of the 63 million Americans who volunteer. Your time is valuable, $25.43 per hour! We pay that amount in gratitude and appreciation. Please consider volunteering to help the Friends. Everyone has unused talents. Share with us your experience and knowledge.

The positions we need filled are:

• Membership Committee

• Sea Turtle Adoption Coordinator

• Member Newsletter Editor

• Tour Wagon Narrators and Drivers

• Friends' On-line Shop Fulfillment Coordinator

• Grant Writer

Please e-mail us at stvincentislandfriends@gmail.com to obtain further information. We need your expertise to keep the wheels on this bus. We guarantee it won’t take 8 billion hours of your time!