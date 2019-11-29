Business storefronts and online shops are not at odds with one another, one expert says.

Retailers gearing up for another busy holiday season both in-store and online are hoping to lure consumers to buy their products with new methods.

Increased connections with consumers, personalized marketing and quick delivery are trends businesses are exploring to drive sales, said Anuj Kumar, an associate professor at the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business, who studies how information technology impacts businesses and customers.

Business storefronts and online shops are not at odds with one another, Kumar said. Instead, especially during the holidays, businesses rely on storefronts to increase online purchases.

“Many people just like to go and enjoy stores,” he said. “You experience the fun of shopping during the holidays.”

Consumers who shop and explore the store can get better ideas of what the retailer has to offer, Kumar said, and they may be inspired to go home and look online at its website for items they might not have otherwise thought about buying.

Online purchases are also impacted by how zippy retailers can be in getting the goods to the customer’s door.

“Consumers are asking, ‘How soon can I get it?’ ” Kumar said.

In some cases, people will compromise on a higher-priced item if they believe it will arrive at their home faster. They might even be willing to pay more for quicker shipping.

Kumar said shipping wars between companies vying to get their products to consumers the fastest are driving trends for companies like Amazon to create its own shipping service rather than working with UPS or FedEx as it has in the past.

“That’s definitely going to be important this holiday season,” he said.

Kim Mermis, of Columbus, Ohio, visited her daughter who lives in Gainesville the week of Thanksgiving and said she often shops online for convenience.

“I’ll be at a store, and pull up what I’m looking at on Amazon and think, ‘Is it really worth all the hassle to stand in line and spend all my time in the store when I can get it for the same price online?’” she said.

But, Mermis said, she still enjoys traipsing through stores during the holiday season because it reminds her of time spent shopping with her mom.

Another emerging trend, Kumar said, is the increased prevalence of smaller retailers having a small showroom to allow people to see and test their inventory before ultimately buying a product online.

“Stores are costly to maintain because you have to keep a lot of inventory on hand,” he said.

One example of a company leading this trend, he said, is the eyeglass brand Warby Parker. The company often has a small showroom filled with a variety of frames in different colors so that potential buyers can find the shape and color they like before customizing their perfect pair and buying them on the website.

Ultimately, purchases are now driven by marketing personalization that connects with consumers at many points, Kumar said.

He said businesses such as Target, TJ Maxx and Nordstrom are doing well at reaching out to potential customers at multiple “touchpoints,” such as through advertising seen everywhere from television to social media pages to inside mobile apps.

But it’s not enough to be active online, pushing your products, he said. Effective marketing nowadays is driven by understanding what individual consumers want from that company or brand.

“You really, really have to be aware of your consumers at these touchpoints,” he said.

Data collected on a person’s previous purchases at a specific store allows the company to create custom offers for that individual, even down to predictions based on income level, Kumar said.

He said straddling the line between personalization and privacy invasion is a concept businesses will likely begin to ponder this holiday season and beyond.

“Consumers can see more relevant ads at the right time for them, but at what point do they become intrusive?” Kumar asked.

